Lauren Hemp: Manchester City and England forward signs new contract

Lauren Hemp has played three times for England, making her senior international debut in October

England forward Lauren Hemp has signed a new "multi-year" contract at Women's Super League club Manchester City.

The 19-year-old has scored nine times in 32 games for Man City since signing from Bristol City in 2018.

She helped Nick Cushing's side win a domestic cup double in 2018-19, scoring at Wembley in the Women's FA Cup final.

"Since I joined the club, I've loved every minute and I'm looking forward to seeing what the future holds," Hemp told the club website.

"I'm really excited to be extending my contract. It's something I've wanted to do for a while and it was definitely an easy decision."

Manager Cushing added: "It was imperative. I think she's been exceptional this season; she's really shown her offensive ability and she will get better.

"The future is bright for Lauren. We have to keep playing her and keep pushing, and we'll both benefit from that."

