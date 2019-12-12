Jean-Luc Desbois: Jersey FA CEO to leave in summer 2020

Jean-Luc Desbois was instrumental in the merger between the Jersey FA and the Jersey Football Combination.

Jersey Football Association chief executive Jean-Luc Desbois will leave his position at the end of the season, after two years in the role.

Desbois, born in Jersey, returned in 2017 and took over the role from Neville Davidson in 2018.

Desbois secured a number of major sponsorship deals and was instrumental in the merger between the Jersey FA and Jersey Football Combination.

He informed the JFA board of his decision earlier this week.

"I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to work in football and would like to thank the board for their full support and trust during my employment," Desbois said.

JFA President Bradley Vowden added: "His enthusiasm for the game, business skills and round-the-clock work ethic make him a hard act to follow."