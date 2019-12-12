Premier League chief executive Richard Masters set to get job on permanent basis

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We're determined to tackle discrimination' - Richard Masters on fighting racism

Premier League interim chief executive Richard Masters is set to be given the job on a permanent basis.

It comes two weeks after media executive David Pemsel resigned before starting the role following newspaper allegations about his private life.

Masters, formerly the organisation's managing director, was the fourth person to be offered the job.

He has been in temporary charge since the departure of Richard Scudamore in November 2018.

Masters' appointment will bring to an end a protracted 18-month search for a new boss of the organisation.

Susanna Dinnage was originally named as Scudamore's successor but later declined the role to remain at media organisation Discovery.

Senior BBC executive Tim Davie also turned down the chance to take up the post.

Masters has impressed club bosses, who are expected to vote through his appointment during a conference call later on Thursday.