Bobby Edwards: US keeper is 'best I've seen in this country' - Portadown boss Matthew Tipton

Edwards in in his first season in the Championship

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton has described his American goalkeeper Bobby Edwards as the best he has seen in Northern Ireland.

The 24-year-old from New Jersey has attracted significant attention recently for a number of spectacular saves for the Championship club.

Tipton, who played for Linfield, Ballymena United and the Ports, told this week's Irish League Behaviour podcast how impressed he has been.

"He's been different class," he said.

Edwards arrived at Shamrock Park in the summer but Tipton admitted that he is destined to play at a much higher.

"We've been trying to keep him quiet, but we can't," Tipton joked. "People obviously see the spectacular saves, but it's his all-round games that is so good.

"He has been different class and, without a shadow of a doubt, he will not be with us beyond this season. If we get promoted he will go with our best wishes.

"Teams in the English Premier League and the Championship have been over watching him and inviting him to train with them - that's the kind of level he's at.

"He's above and beyond anything in our league. He's the best I've seen in this country - he has everything."

Portadown are currently six points clear at the top of the Championship table as they bid to return to the top flight after getting relegated in 2017.

Tipton's side have been drawn against Glentoran in the fifth round of the Irish Cup, in what will be a repeat of the 2015 cup final which was won by the Glens.