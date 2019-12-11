Wolves v Besiktas: Already-qualified Wolves set to make changes

Wolves are looking to extend their unbeaten run to nine games

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to make plenty of changes for Thursday's Europa League game against Beskitas at Molineux.

The hosts have already secured their place in the last 32 and with a tough game against Tottenham to come on Sunday, Nuno is likely to rest a number of his first-team players.

Youngsters Taylor Perry, Luke Cundle and Chem Campbell could feature.

However, striker Raul Jimenez is unavailable through suspension.

The Mexican has collected three cautions in their last three Europa games, earning him a ban.

"I'm not going to tell you the team, but we're ready to compete well," said Nuno.

"It's a good opportunity for us to prepare ourselves and compete well for the future."