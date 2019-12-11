Jerry Thompson: Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers postponed as mark of respect

Jerry Thompson made 10 appearances for Carrick Rangers this season

Saturday's scheduled Irish Premiership game between Cliftonville and Carrick Rangers at Solitude has been postponed as a mark of respect following the sudden death of Jerry Thompson.

The Carrick Rangers player counted Cliftonville among his former clubs.

A statement issued on Wednesday indicated the decision to postpone "following the tragic loss of Jerry Thompson" had been made following discussions between the two clubs.

No new date has been set for the game.