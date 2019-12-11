Match ends, Al Sadd 3, Hienghène Sport 1.
Al-Sadd 3-1 Hienghene: Xavi's side reach Club World Cup second round
Al-Sadd reached the second round of the Club World Cup with a 3-1 extra-time win over part-time Hienghene.
Al-Sadd, managed by former Barcelona midfielder Xavi, took a first-half lead through Algeria striker Baghdad Bounedjah.
Hienghene's Amy Roine equalised with the referee using the pitchside video assistant referee monitor to award the goal after initially giving a foul.
Extra-time goals from Abdelkarim Hassan and Pedro Miguel gave Al-Sadd victory.
The Qatar side dominated the game, having 69% possession and 37 shots, but missed a host of chances in normal time.
They will face Monterrey from Mexico in the next round on Saturday (17:30 GMT), with Premier League leaders Liverpool joining the competition at the semi-final stage on 18 December.
Line-ups
Al Sadd
- 1Al Sheeb
- 2Carvalho Deus Correia
- 5Jung Woo-Young
- 16Khoukhi
- 3Hassan Fadlalla
- 20Al HajriSubstituted forSalmanat 118'minutes
- 14Fernández Arenas
- 9Al-AnsariSubstituted forAl Haydosat 25'minutes
- 19NamSubstituted forThaimn Qambarat 105'minutes
- 45AfifSubstituted forAli Abdullatifat 116'minutes
- 11Bounedjah
Substitutes
- 6Salman
- 8Thaimn Qambar
- 10Al Haydos
- 12Khaleefa Hamid
- 22Aissa Barsham
- 23Ali Abdullatif
- 52Bahzad
- 61Tarek
- 66Aboubaker Isa
- 83Balideh
- 85Azadi
- 99Al Hamawendi
Hienghène Sport
- 1NyikeineBooked at 98mins
- 19Athale
- 13KayaraSubstituted forHyanemat 112'minutes
- 27BearuneBooked at 115mins
- 5Dinet
- 9Dahite
- 6Sansot
- 22Sousa VilelaSubstituted forKayaraat 55'minutes
- 8Gony
- 12RoineSubstituted forMatsumotoat 70'minutes
- 11KaiSubstituted forKaiat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gorendiawe
- 3Yentao
- 4Hyanem
- 7Kai
- 10Kayara
- 16Matsumoto
- 18Tein
- 20dos Santos Camargo
- 28Sinem
- 30Bamy
- 31Yeiwene
- 34Nyikeine
- Referee:
- Mustapha Ghorbal
- Attendance:
- 7,047
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home37
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home15
- Away4
- Corners
- Home20
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away18
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Al Sadd 3, Hienghène Sport 1.
Offside, Al Sadd. Hashim Ali tries a through ball, but Jung Woo-Young is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Hashim Ali (Al Sadd) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jung Woo-Young.
Attempt missed. Boualem Khoukhi (Al Sadd) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hassan Al Haydos with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Al Sadd. Tarek Salman replaces Salem Al Hajri.
Corner, Al Sadd. Conceded by Emile Bearune.
Attempt saved. Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Al Sadd. Hashim Ali replaces Akram Afif.
Booking
Emile Bearune (Hienghène Sport) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Akram Afif (Al Sadd) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emile Bearune (Hienghène Sport).
Goal!
Goal! Al Sadd 3, Hienghène Sport 1. Pedro Miguel (Al Sadd) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hassan Al Haydos following a fast break.
Foul by Boualem Khoukhi (Al Sadd).
Antony Kai (Hienghène Sport) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Akram Afif (Al Sadd) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Baghdad Bounedjah with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Hienghène Sport. Bruno Hyanem replaces Roy Kayara.
Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Akram Afif.
Attempt blocked. Ali Asad (Al Sadd) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hassan Al Haydos.
Attempt missed. Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Akram Afif.
Substitution
Substitution, Al Sadd. Ali Asad replaces Nam Tae-hee.
Second Half Extra Time begins Al Sadd 2, Hienghène Sport 1.
First Half Extra Time ends, Al Sadd 2, Hienghène Sport 1.
Attempt saved. Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nam Tae-hee.
Corner, Al Sadd. Conceded by Emile Bearune.
Attempt blocked. Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Akram Afif.
Attempt missed. Hassan Al Haydos (Al Sadd) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nam Tae-hee.
Attempt missed. Hassan Al Haydos (Al Sadd) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gabi.
Gabi (Al Sadd) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cedrick Sansot (Hienghène Sport).
Goal!
Goal! Al Sadd 2, Hienghène Sport 1. Abdelkarim Hassan (Al Sadd) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hassan Al Haydos following a set piece situation.
Booking
Rocky Nyikeine (Hienghène Sport) is shown the yellow card.
(Al Sadd) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Back pass by Rocky Nyikeine (Hienghène Sport).
Attempt missed. Abdelkarim Hassan (Al Sadd) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Akram Afif.
Attempt missed. Jung Woo-Young (Al Sadd) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Boualem Khoukhi with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Al Sadd. Conceded by Joseph Athale.
Attempt missed. Gabi (Al Sadd) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Al Sadd. Conceded by Kohei Matsumoto.
Corner, Al Sadd. Conceded by Cedrick Sansot.