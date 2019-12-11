Europa League - Group F
Standard Liege17:55Arsenal
Venue: Stade Maurice Dufrasne

Standard Liege v Arsenal: No talk over Gunners vacancy, says Freddie Ljungberg

Arsenal interim coach Freddie Ljungberg
Ljungberg took over on an interim basis when Unai Emery was sacked on 29 November

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Freddie Ljungberg says he has not held talks with senior figures at Arsenal about the full-time managerial vacancy.

The 42-year-old Swede was placed in interim charge of the Gunners following the sacking of Unai Emery last month.

Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti, who was sacked by Napoli on Tuesday, have both been strongly linked with role.

"It's not a conversation I've had with the bosses," Ljunberg said when asked if he believed he was in the running.

"My job is to go from day to day, game to game, to try to help this fantastic club. That's what I try to do. All of those decisions are up to the top dogs.

"What the club decides to do, or who they choose, it is totally up to them but I stay totally out of it."

Ljungberg guided Arsenal to a first win since 24 October when they beat West Ham 3-1 on Monday.

Next up is a Europa League trip to Belgian side Standard Liege with progression into the knockout stages all but secured - only a 5-0 defeat for Arsenal would see them eliminated.

The Gunners are set to be without several players for the game.

The club's record signing, Nicolas Pepe, scored and provided an assist in the win at the Hammers but has missed the trip to Belgium with a bruised knee.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka is out with concussion after being hit by the ball against West Ham. Kieran Tierney (shoulder) is also out while Hector Bellerin (hamstring) is a doubt.

"Of course, it's not good," added Ljungberg.

"We got one in the warm-up at West Ham, another full-back in the game. It's one of those freak things. One is to the head, another is the shoulder in a tackle.

"We can't do much about it. Obviously it puts a strain on the squad but that is how it is."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 12th December 2019

  • Standard LiegeStandard Liege17:55ArsenalArsenal
  • Man UtdManchester United20:00AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar
  • Apoel NicosiaApoel Nicosia17:55SevillaSevilla
  • FK QarabagFK Qarabag17:55F91 DudelangeF91 Dudelange
  • Dynamo KievDynamo Kiev17:55LuganoLugano
  • FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen17:55Malmö FFMalmö FF
  • FC BaselFC Basel17:55TrabzonsporTrabzonspor
  • GetafeGetafe17:55FK KrasnodarFK Krasnodar
  • LASKLASK17:55SportingSporting Lisbon
  • PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven17:55RosenborgRosenborg
  • CFR ClujCFR Cluj17:55CelticCeltic
  • RennesRennes17:55LazioLazio

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla55001421215
2Apoel Nicosia52129817
3FK Qarabag5113710-34
4F91 Dudelange5104717-103

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen52305329
2Malmö FF52217618
3Dynamo Kiev51316606
4Lugano502314-32

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel5311104610
2Getafe53025419
3FK Krasnodar530278-19
4Trabzonspor501439-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting5401114712
2LASK531184410
3PSV Eindhoven5212811-37
4Rosenborg5005210-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic5410104613
2CFR Cluj53024409
3Lazio520367-16
4Rennes501438-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal5311125710
2Frankfurt530267-19
3Standard Liege521268-27
4Vitória Guimarães502348-42

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers52217528
2FC Porto521257-27
3Young Boys52127617
4Feyenoord512256-15

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol5320123911
2Ludogorets52129907
3Ferencvárosi TC513146-26
4CSKA Moscow502329-72

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent52309639
2Wolfsburg52218718
3Saint-Étienne504167-14
4Oleksandria503258-33

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach522157-28
2Roma522110468
3Istanbul Basaksehir521258-37
4RZ Pellets WAC511356-14

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga5320117411
2Wolves531175210
3Slovan Bratislava511389-14
4Besiktas5104611-53

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd531162410
2AZ Alkmaar5230154119
3Partizan Belgrade512269-35
4FC Astana5104315-123
View full Europa League tables

