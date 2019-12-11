Standard Liege v Arsenal: No talk over Gunners vacancy, says Freddie Ljungberg

Ljungberg took over on an interim basis when Unai Emery was sacked on 29 November

Freddie Ljungberg says he has not held talks with senior figures at Arsenal about the full-time managerial vacancy.

The 42-year-old Swede was placed in interim charge of the Gunners following the sacking of Unai Emery last month.

Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti, who was sacked by Napoli on Tuesday, have both been strongly linked with role.

"It's not a conversation I've had with the bosses," Ljunberg said when asked if he believed he was in the running.

"My job is to go from day to day, game to game, to try to help this fantastic club. That's what I try to do. All of those decisions are up to the top dogs.

"What the club decides to do, or who they choose, it is totally up to them but I stay totally out of it."

Ljungberg guided Arsenal to a first win since 24 October when they beat West Ham 3-1 on Monday.

Next up is a Europa League trip to Belgian side Standard Liege with progression into the knockout stages all but secured - only a 5-0 defeat for Arsenal would see them eliminated.

The Gunners are set to be without several players for the game.

The club's record signing, Nicolas Pepe, scored and provided an assist in the win at the Hammers but has missed the trip to Belgium with a bruised knee.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka is out with concussion after being hit by the ball against West Ham. Kieran Tierney (shoulder) is also out while Hector Bellerin (hamstring) is a doubt.

"Of course, it's not good," added Ljungberg.

"We got one in the warm-up at West Ham, another full-back in the game. It's one of those freak things. One is to the head, another is the shoulder in a tackle.

"We can't do much about it. Obviously it puts a strain on the squad but that is how it is."