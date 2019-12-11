Champions League: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham await last-16 draw
|Champions League last-16 draw
|Date: Monday, 16 December Venue: Nyon, Switzerland Time: 11:00 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Liverpool and fellow English sides Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham will find out who they face in the last 16 of the Champions League when the draw takes place at 11:00 GMT in Nyon on Monday.
Holders Liverpool and City will go into the draw as seeds.
Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are among the other clubs to reach the knockout phase.
This season's final is on 30 May at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.
How will the draw work?
The teams will be divided into two pots, with the first consisting of all of the group-stage winners, the other all the runner-ups.
No team can face another club from the same country or a team that they played during the group stage.
That means that Liverpool could not face Tottenham, Chelsea or Napoli. Manchester City would also avoid their fellow English clubs and Atalanta.
The seeded group winners will play away from home first, ensuring they have home advantage in the second leg.
The last-16 fixtures begin on 18-19 February and 25-26 February, with the second legs scheduled to take place on 10-11 March and 17-18 March.
Who is in which pot?
Pot one:
Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Paris St-Germain, Valencia
Pot two:
Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Lyon, Napoli, Real Madrid, Tottenham
Champions League calendar
16 December: Last-16 draw
18, 19, 25, 26 February: Last-16 first legs
10, 11, 17, 18 March: Last-16 second legs
20 March: Quarter-finals and semi-finals draw
7, 8 April: Quarter-finals first leg
14, 15 April: Quarter-finals second leg
28, 29 April: Semi-finals first leg
5, 6 May: Semi-finals second leg
30 May: Final