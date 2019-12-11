Champions League: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham await last-16 draw

Liverpool won the European Cup for the sixth time with victory over Tottenham in June

Champions League last-16 draw Date: Monday, 16 December Venue: Nyon, Switzerland Time: 11:00 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Liverpool and fellow English sides Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham will find out who they face in the last 16 of the Champions League when the draw takes place at 11:00 GMT in Nyon on Monday.

Holders Liverpool and City will go into the draw as seeds.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are among the other clubs to reach the knockout phase.

This season's final is on 30 May at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

How will the draw work?

The teams will be divided into two pots, with the first consisting of all of the group-stage winners, the other all the runner-ups.

No team can face another club from the same country or a team that they played during the group stage.

That means that Liverpool could not face Tottenham, Chelsea or Napoli. Manchester City would also avoid their fellow English clubs and Atalanta.

The seeded group winners will play away from home first, ensuring they have home advantage in the second leg.

The last-16 fixtures begin on 18-19 February and 25-26 February, with the second legs scheduled to take place on 10-11 March and 17-18 March.

Who is in which pot?

Pot one:

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Paris St-Germain, Valencia

Pot two:

Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Lyon, Napoli, Real Madrid, Tottenham

Champions League calendar

16 December: Last-16 draw

18, 19, 25, 26 February: Last-16 first legs

10, 11, 17, 18 March: Last-16 second legs

20 March: Quarter-finals and semi-finals draw

7, 8 April: Quarter-finals first leg

14, 15 April: Quarter-finals second leg

28, 29 April: Semi-finals first leg

5, 6 May: Semi-finals second leg

30 May: Final