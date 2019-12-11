League One: Ipswich and Coventry charged by FA after on-pitch melee

Ipswich and Coventry players fight
A brawl occured in the 57th minute of the Championship game

Ipswich Town and Coventry City have been charged by the FA following their League One game on Saturday, which the Sky Blues won 2-1.

An altercation followed an off-the-ball incident involving Ipswich's Gwion Edwards and Coventry's Sam McCallum in the 57th minute of the game.

The clubs are accused of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

They have until Friday 13 December to respond to the charge.

