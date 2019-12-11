Football gossip: Ibrahimovic, Arteta, Willian, Giroud, Pogba, Havertz, Ferguson, Saul

Everton have talked with agent Mino Raiola to see if Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, would be open to a move to Goodison Park, although AC Milan remain favourites to sign the former Manchester United man. (Arena Napoli, via Sport Witness)

Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta would relish a return to his former club Arsenal to become their new manager - but wants assurances from the hierarchy. (Sun)

Arsenal and Everton are set to meet with former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti, after his dismissal by Napoli on Tuesday night. (Evening Standard)

American billionaire Todd Boehly, a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is considering making a fresh approach for Chelsea, despite the club's insistence that it is not for sale. (Telegraph)

Manchester United are showing the most interest in a transfer for Bayer Leverkusen's German playmaker Kai Havertz, 20. However, they will face competition from Barcelona, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. (Bild, via Express)

Interim boss Duncan Ferguson, 47, does not want the Everton manager's job on a full time, despite beating Chelsea 3-1 in his first game in charge. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is set to make a move for Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 27, in January. (Mirror)

Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs targeting Olivier Giroud with the 33-year-old France forward ready to leave Chelsea in January. (Football.London)

West Ham will sack manager Manuel Pellegrini, 66, if the Hammers lose away at fellow strugglers Southampton on Saturday. (Sun)

Chelsea sent scouts to watch Lyon's French striker Moussa Dembele, 23, and RB Leipzig's Germany forward Timo Werner, 23, on Tuesday evening. (Mail)

Juventus are reportedly interested in buying Chelsea and Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, 25, next summer. (Tuttosport, via Football Italia)

Rangers face a battle to hold on to 17-year-old Scottish winger Kai Kennedy with Bayern Munich and Manchester City among the clubs looking to sign him. (Daily Record)

Ferguson to be in charge of Everton for trip to Manchester United A second game as interim boss for former Toffees striker

Former Arsenal and West Brom striker Carlos Vela, 30, is wanted by Barcelona. The Mexico striker currently plays in the Major League Soccer for Los Angeles FC. (Goal)

Manchester United head scout Marcel Bout was watching Red Bull Salzburg's Champions League game against Liverpool on Tuesday, with Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19, the focus of his attention. (Sky Sports)

Everton's Italian striker Moise Kean, 19, may return to Italy just six months after joining from Juventus with Bologna interested in a loan deal. (Star)

English midfielder Phil Foden, 19, is good enough to replace David Silva, 33, in Manchester City's team next season after the Spaniard has left the club, says boss Pep Guardiola. (Times - subscription required)

Newcastle and Argentina defender Federico Fernandez, 30, wants to hold contract talks before the end of January with his current deal expiring at the end of the season. (Northern Echo)

Leicester and Belgium midfielder Dennis Praet, 25, has dismissed rumours he will make an immediate return to Italy after being linked with a move to Fiorentina. (Leicester Mercury)

England defender Fikayo Tomori, 21, is set to commit his future to Chelsea after a fine start to his first season in the Premier League. (Star)

Aston Villa are one of a number of clubs in contact with Besiktas over a potential move for Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, 30. (Turkish Football, via Birmingham Mail)

Mexican striker Raul Jimenez, 28, says he is happy at Wolves but has not ruled out a return to Spanish football in future. (Express and Star)

Burnley are after Derby's 19-year-old right-back Jayden Bogle, a player who has represented England at Under-20 level. (The Athletic - subscription required)