Karl Robinson: Oxford United boss charged by FA for abusive language

Karl Robinson's Oxford United are unbeaten in 18 matches in all competitions

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has been charged by the Football Association for using abusive language to a match official.

The charge follows an alleged incident in their goalless draw with Shrewsbury Town in League One on Saturday.

The FA say he used language which was "was threatening and/or abusive and/or insulting and/or improper".

Robinson, who has led Oxford to seventh in the table this season, has until Friday to respond to the charge.