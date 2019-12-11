Oldham Athletic: Bid to wind up club by HMRC dismissed by High Court

Oldham Athletic are 21st in League Two and five points off the relegation zone

A bid to wind up League Two club Oldham Athletic by HM Revenue & Customs has been dismissed by the High Court.

The claim was brought by HMRC over an unpaid tax debt, but the court was told that some of it had now been paid.

Latics bosses disputed the remaining amount and no details of much they owe were given at Wednesday's hearing.

About 300 supporters staged a protest against Oldham owner Abdallah Lemsegam before their match against Leyton Orient on Saturday, which ended 1-1.

Led by the fan group Push the Boundary, they marched ahead of kick-off, claiming the club was heading backwards under Lemsegam, a Moroccan football agent who became the majority shareholder in January 2018.

Following the protest, he has agreed to meet with supporters to discuss their concerns.