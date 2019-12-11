Dundee Utd: Robbie Neilson wants three more wins in 2019

Louis Appere's goal was his second in two games for United

Dundee United are targeting a further three wins in December to tighten their grip on the Scottish Championship, says head coach Robbie Neilson.

The league leaders triumphed at Morton on Tuesday for a seventh consecutive victory and top the table by 10 points.

They travel to Arbroath on Saturday before hosting Ayr United and Dundee, and Neilson is eager that they take their tally to 10 wins in a row.

"We spoke before about December being really important for us," he said.

"We've got nine points to play for before the new year and we've got to make sure we take maximum points."

First-half goals by Louis Appere and Lawrence Shankland was enough to earn the win at Cappielow, with Morton unable to force a second equaliser after John Sutton cancelled out Appere's opener.

That was the first goal scored against United by an opposing player since mid-October, and they had to be resolute in the face of a second-half bombardment.

Winning that game in hand over their nearest challengers leaves United with 39 points from their opening 16 games.

And, although a further 32 points in their final 20 games would match the tally that earned Hibernian and Ross County the title in two of the past three seasons, Neilson is refusing to look too far ahead.

"There's still a long way to go - more than halfway - so we need to keep performing, keep picking up wins," he said.