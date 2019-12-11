Fulham handed disorderly conduct charge after penalty protests against Bristol City

Fulham felt they should have been given a penalty when Neeskens Kebano went down in injury time

Fulham have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during their 2-1 Championship loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

The Cottagers felt Neeskens Kebano was fouled in the box in the 93rd minute, but referee Jeremy Simpson did not award a penalty.

It led to heated exchanges with Stefan Johansen and Tom Cairney being booked.

Fulham have until Friday (13 December) to respond to the charge.