Hartlepool 'buzzing' after FA Cup replay win over Exeter City - Josh Hawkes

Hartlepool United goalscorer Josh Hawkes says the team are 'buzzing' after beating League Two side Exeter City 1-0 in their FA Cup replay.

The 20-year-old's excellent strike into the top corner in the third minute of extra time saw the National League side overcome the high-flying Grecians.

And Pools will now go to League One side Oxford United in the third round.

"To win against a team that are second in League Two and pushing for promotion is massive for us," Hawkes said.

"The confidence we can take from it is good and hopefully we can take that into the league an the FA Trophy on Saturday."

Hartlepool came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Exeter earlier in the month to force the replay, and their replay win guarantees them £56,000 for making the third round.

Midfielder Hawkes' looping strike on the turn into the top corner was worthy of winning any match,

"The lads in the changing room are trying to say I didn't mean it," Hawkes told BBC Radio Tees.

"I tried to shoot across the keeper, I haven't tried to get it high, I've tried to drill it low and I think it just sat up nicely and when I looked up it was going into the top left corner.

He added: "It was massive to get the win and show the gaffer that we can mix it with the better teams.

"It's a big opportunity to got to Oxford and try to win there."

'No excuses' for Exeter

For Exeter, the loss was compounded by a red card for Jack Sparkes which will see him miss Saturday's trip to Salford City, as well as potential injuries.

And it meant they missed out playing in the third round for the third time in five years - having faced Premier League sides Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion at home in their last two games at that stage.

"Only occasionally did we look like we could get the ball where we wanted it and use it, we didn't work their goalkeeper enough and they scored one very good goal," manager Matt Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

"It was always going to be tight and it's come at a costly price as we've lost players through injury and now suspension as well.

He added: "We've got no excuses. If anything we're going to look back on in terms of the missed opportunity it's probably the first game when we were 2-0 up at home, we've got to see that out, but that's the way football goes sometimes."