Manchester United v Colchester United: Solskjaer taking Carabao Cup seriously
-
- From the section League Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will be fully motivated when they meet League Two Colchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
The United boss is expected to make changes for the quarter-final tie.
"We showed that by the team we put out against Chelsea [in the fourth round] that we take this seriously," Solskjaer said.
"Now we've got a chance to get into the semi-finals and, for us, this game is a big one."
United striker Marcus Rashford scored a penalty and a stunning free-kick in a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge to set up the tie with Colchester at Old Trafford.
The EFL Cup victory over Chelsea in October was United's third win in a row - all away from home - after a run of six games without a win.
"Even though we were in a difficult spell in the league it was still important for us to create that momentum and belief in the players," said Solskjaer.
"The motivation and the attitude will be right so we're hoping to get to the final."
Paul Pogba's Manchester United comeback is set to be delayed after he missed two days' training because of illness.
The France midfielder was expected to return to training this week after recovering from the ankle injury that has kept him out since September.
Defender Diogo Dalot could make his first appearance for United since the 1-0 defeat by Newcastle in the Premier League in October.
Colchester United reached the League Cup quarter-finals for only the second time in their history by beating fellow League Two side Crawley Town in the fourth round.
The Essex side - the lowest-ranked team left in the competition - also produced a huge upset in the third round when they dumped Premier League side Tottenham out of the competition 4-3 on penalties.
Match stats
- This is only the third ever meeting between Manchester United and Colchester United - the Red Devils won the other two, 1-0 in the FA Cup in 1979 and 2-0 in the League Cup in 1983.
- Colchester are set to play their first away match against Manchester United in any competition. Each of the past six English teams to play their first away game against the Red Devils have lost, most recently Crawley Town in 2011 - the last to win their first such game was Wimbledon in May 1987.
- Manchester United have been eliminated from three of their past five EFL Cup quarter-finals, losing most recently in 2017-18 against Bristol City.
- This is Colchester's first appearance in the League Cup quarter-finals since 1974-75, when they faced Aston Villa and lost 2-1. Their gap of 45 seasons between quarter-final appearances is the second longest ever, behind only Cardiff City's 46-season gap between 1965-66 and 2011-12.
- Manchester United have progressed from all 10 of their previous League Cup ties against fourth-tier opposition, most recently in October 2011 against Aldershot Town.
- Colchester have already eliminated two Premier League teams in the 2019-20 EFL Cup - Crystal Palace in the second round and Spurs in the third round. Only one fourth-tier team has eliminated three in one season, with Bradford City doing so in 2012-13 on their way to the final (Wigan, Arsenal and Aston Villa).
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has progressed from all four of his EFL Cup ties as a manager - two with Cardiff City in 2014-15 and two with Manchester United this season.
- Colchester are looking to become the first English side from outside the top three tiers of English football to win away at Manchester United since Portsmouth in a January 1907 FA Cup first-round replay - Pompey were then a non-league side.