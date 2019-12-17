Oxford United v Manchester City: Karl Robinson wants fitting tribute for 'greatest' Jim Smith

Jim Smith (right) left Oxford to manage QPR in 1985 and the two sides met in the 1986 League Cup final at Wembley

Boss Karl Robinson says Oxford United can pay a fitting tribute to the club's "greatest ever manager" Jim Smith when they face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Smith, who led the U's to the top flight for the first time in the 1980s, died at the age of 79 on 10 December.

A minute's applause will take place before Wednesday's game kicks off.

"It gives us an opportunity to pay our respects to Jim and what he achieved," Robinson said.

"He put this football club on the map with tremendous humility, respect and love and passion for this game that we all love."

Oxford are eighth in League One and host the reigning Premier League champions in impressive form, with last week's 1-0 loss to MK Dons ending an 18-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

During a three-year spell in charge from 1982, Smith steered the club to successive promotions from the old Division Three and Division Two.

He left to take over as QPR boss in 1985, with the team he built at Oxford beating his new club in the 1986 League Cup final - the greatest day in the club's history.

Jim Smith had two spells as Oxford boss, as well as time in caretaker charge in 2008

Robinson added: "No manager will ever be him; he will stand alone as the greatest manager this club's ever had, probably forever because of what he achieved.

"We're all mere mortals and we're all trying to aspire to just five or 10% of what he achieved. Stories of what he did when has was here still reverberate around this building.

"He didn't change - people say - from the man that stood in front of the camera, to the man that stood on the touchline, to the man that would have a drink with you.

"He just seemed to be that type of person that everybody liked and everybody gravitated towards and players wanted to play for.

"It will be a wonderful evening, and we just hope we can show our respects in the right way."

Oxford injury concerns

Oxford's hopes of causing a huge upset have been affected by a number of injuries, with top scorer James Henry still a major doubt with a thigh injury that caused him to miss Saturday's loss at MK Dons.

Midfielders Anthony Forde (ribs), Jamie Hanson (hamstring), and George Thorne (shoulder) and on-loan Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn (foot) are out, as is goalkeeper Simon Eastwood (knee).

City assistant boss Mikel Arteta will still be part of the coaching set-up despite holding talks with Arsenal about their managerial vacancy.

Boss Pep Guardiola is expected to make numerous changes from his regular Premier League starting line-up.

Centre-back John Stones (hamstring), striker Sergio Aguero (thigh) and playmaker David Silva (knock), will not feature, so youngsters including Tommy Doyle, Adrian Bernabe, Ian Carlo Poveda-Ocampo and Taylor Harwood-Bellis could get the chance to impress.

