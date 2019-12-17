Hearts v Celtic - preview & team news

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Hearts rebuild will be more work than I expected'

Celtic captain Scott Brown says Hearts fans were "harsh" on new manager Daniel Stendel when they booed the team off after his first game in charge.

Stendel's debut ended in a home loss to St Johnstone on Saturday, with Hearts only above Scottish Premiership bottom club Hamilton on goal difference.

Brown aims to help leaders Celtic go five points clear with victory at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

"They've got to give the manager a bit of time," Brown said.

"It's one game into it so he's putting his own style, his own shape, his own philosophy into the game. They've been pressing quite high up the park, so I think that's what the new manager is looking to do.

"To start giving somebody grief after one game - it's a bit harsh."

Hearts striker Steven MacLean is adamant his side will get out of their current predicament but says there is "no such thing as a squad that's too good to go down".

"It's important we stick together and if we keep working hard, hopefully it will change," the 37-year-old said.

"It's a massive game against Celtic but hopefully one that we can kick on from for the rest of the season."

Team news

Hearts will make late decisions on fitness doubts Christophe Berra and Jamie Brandon. Striker Uche Ikpeazu is suspended but winger Jake Mulraney returns from a ban.

Steven Naismith, Aidy White and Callumn Morrison remain on the sidelines along with long-term absentees Peter Haring (groin), John Souttar (ankle), Ben Garuccio (knee) and Conor Washington (hamstring).

Celtic playmaker Ryan Christie is fit to return from a knee injury but Mohamed Elyounoussi will miss out again with a foot problem.

Neil Lennon will make late decisions on Jonny Hayes and Mikey Johnston after they missed Sunday's victory over Hibernian.

Hatem Abd Elhamed (abductor) and Jozo Simunovic (knee) are still out alongside Daniel Arzani (knee).

Match stats