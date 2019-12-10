Football gossip: Neymar, Mbappe, Ake, Ibrahimovic, Maddison

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are among six teams interested in Paris St-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar, 27, and Kylian Mbappe, 20. (Le Parisien, via Mirror)

France forward Mbappe has no intention of renewing his PSG contract, which ends in 2022. (Marca)

Carlo Ancelotti is Everton's new top choice to replace Marco Silva as manager after the Italian was sacked by Napoli on Tuesday night. (Telegraph)

Manchester City need a new defender and head the queue to sign French star Samuel Umtiti, 26, from Barcelona. (L’Equipe, via TEAMtalk)

If they miss out on Umtiti, Manchester City will raid Bournemouth for Nathan Ake, 24, but could face competition from the Dutchman's former club Chelsea. (Express)

England defender Fikayo Tomori, 21, is close to renewing his contract at Chelsea. (Goal)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make a shock return to the Premier League after Everton offered the 38-year-old Swede's agent a £4m-a-season deal. (Express)

Manchester United may miss out on England midfielder James Maddison, 23, who is close to signing a bumper new contract at Leicester City. (Mirror)

Roman Abramovich has turned down an offer from the LA Dodgers owner Todd Boehly to buy Chelsea. (Telegraph)

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez says he fancies a move to a bigger club and would like to return to La Liga in the future. (Mail)

Inter boss Antonio Conte wants Chelsea's out-of-favour Spanish left back Marcos Alonso, 28, to join him in Italy with winger Pedro, 32, and France striker Olivier Giroud, 33, also likely to leave Stamford Bridge. (Goal.com)

Barcelona have been put off by the 100m euro (£84.6m) price tag put on Inter Milan and Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez, 22. (ESPN)

Liverpool and Manchester City have submitted offers for Inter's highly rated 17-year-old Italian forward Sebastiano Esposito. (FCInterNews, via Sporting Witness)

The rearranged El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid could be postponed again with more than 18,000 demonstrators planning to cause disruption. (Mail)