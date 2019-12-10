Irish Premiership: Larmour goal gives Glenavon win over Carrick Rangers

Glenavon players celebrate with goalscorer Daniel Larmour

A first-half Daniel Larmour strike gave Glenavon a 1-0 win over Carrick Rangers in Tuesday night's rearranged Irish Premiership game at Mourneview Park.

The former Carrick player swept the ball home left-footed after Aaron Hogg had flapped at a Sammy Clingan corner and James Singleton had a shot blocked.

Carrick passed up a number of good scoring opportunities, with striker Keke particularly culpable.

Ninth-placed Glenavon move to within a point of Ballymena United above them.

Carrick went into the game on a run of five wins from their last eight league outings - a sequence which had seen them rise to seventh place in the table.

Glenavon had lost 6-2 to Niall Currie's side just 10 days previous and a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Larne on Saturday came as another setback.

James Singleton had an early chance for the hosts but his header drifted wide of the post, while at the other end Lloyd Anderson saw his shot well saved by Jonny Tuffey.

Keke's acrobatic overhead kick flew over the bar and soon afterwards the forward was through on goal but he wastefully fired a low shot wide of Tuffey's left-hand post.

Following Larmour's goal, Keke was off-target again from close range but an offside flag spared his blushes and when a further opportunity fell his way he was denied by a fine tackle from Caolan Marron.

In a less eventful second half Stephen Murray was denied by Aaron Hogg and a James Ferrin block, Clingan flashing a shot wide from the edge of the area soon after.

Carrick had the better of the latter stages but Tuffey was on hand to push Josh McGreevy's well-struck shot from the edge of the box over the bar.