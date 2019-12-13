Sportscene predictions: Rory Lawson takes on Steven Thompson
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Four matchdays in and BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson has triumphed just once in the Sportscene predictor.
Can he arrest that slump against former Scotland rugby international Rory Lawson as the duo give their opinions on how the weekend's Scottish Premiership games will go?
|Scottish Premiership - week 18
|Thommo
|Rory
|Aberdeen v Hamilton
|2-0
|3-0
|Hearts v St Johnstone
|2-1
|2-0
|Ross County v Kilmarnock
|2-1
|1-1
|St Mirren v Livingston
|1-1
|1-1
|SUNDAY
|Motherwell v Rangers
|2-3
|1-3
|Celtic v Hibernian
|3-1
|4-0
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
All matches kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.
Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical
Thommo's prediction: 2-0
Rory's prediction: 3-0
Hearts v St Johnstone
Thommo's prediction: 2-1
Rory's prediction: 2-0
Ross County v Kilmarnock
Thommo's prediction: 2-1
Rory's prediction: 1-1
St Mirren v Livingston
Thommo's prediction: 1-1
Rory's prediction: 1-1
SUNDAY
Motherwell v Rangers (12:00 GMT)
Thommo's prediction: 2-3
Rory's prediction: 1-3
Celtic v Hibernian
Thommo's prediction: 3-1
Rory's prediction: 4-0
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20
|Score
|Guest leaderboard
|110
|Grado
|20
|Paul Craig
|20
|Josh Taylor
|10
|Eve Muirhead
|Total scores after week 4
|Thommo
|200
|Guests
|160
|Thommo v Guests
|P4
|W1
|D1
|L2