Sportscene predictions: Rory Lawson takes on Steven Thompson

Steven Thompson graphic

Four matchdays in and BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson has triumphed just once in the Sportscene predictor.

Can he arrest that slump against former Scotland rugby international Rory Lawson as the duo give their opinions on how the weekend's Scottish Premiership games will go?

Premiership predictor: Thommo v Rory Lawson
Scottish Premiership - week 18
ThommoRory
Aberdeen v Hamilton2-03-0
Hearts v St Johnstone2-12-0
Ross County v Kilmarnock2-11-1
St Mirren v Livingston1-11-1
SUNDAY
Motherwell v Rangers2-31-3
Celtic v Hibernian3-14-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All matches kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical

Aberdeen v Accies

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Rory's prediction: 3-0

Hearts v St Johnstone

Hearts St Johnstone

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Rory's prediction: 2-0

Ross County v Kilmarnock

Ross County Kilmarnock

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Rory's prediction: 1-1

St Mirren v Livingston

St Mirren Livi

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Rory's prediction: 1-1

SUNDAY

Motherwell v Rangers (12:00 GMT)

Motherwell Rangers

Thommo's prediction: 2-3

Rory's prediction: 1-3

Celtic v Hibernian

Celtic v Hibs

Thommo's prediction: 3-1

Rory's prediction: 4-0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

ScoreGuest leaderboard
110Grado
20Paul Craig
20Josh Taylor
10Eve Muirhead
Total scores after week 4
Thommo200
Guests160
Thommo v Guests
P4W1D1L2

