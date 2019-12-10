Matt Grimes: Swansea City midfielder says captaincy is not affecting his game

Matt Grimes has played in all 20 of Swansea City's Championship games this season

Midfielder Matt Grimes is adamant the responsibility of being Swansea City captain has not affected his form.

Grimes, 24, was appointed club skipper in August having been named Swansea player of the season in 2018-19.

He has not matched last year's levels of consistency so far in this campaign, prompting talk that the armband may have been a burden.

"I think that's rubbish to be honest," Grimes said.

"I am not going to be one to shy away. Yeah my form has not been great but I feel like as a whole we have not quite clicked in some of the games.

"I am not one to hide. I will keep playing my football and doing what I do every day and every week.

"It's one of those things in football. I had such a high last year so it's natural you are going to dip in form.

"But I will take all the criticism I can take. People can say what they want - it doesn't affect me in the slightest.

"I have just got to keep doing what I do and it will turn, then we will be playing well and picking up points and everyone will be happy."

Swansea suffered a first away league defeat of the season as they were thrashed 5-1 by West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Having made a flying start to this Championship campaign, Steve Cooper's team are without a win in five games and have taken only 14 points from their last 14 second-tier outings.

"It's a tough time for everyone - the players, the staff and the fans as well," Grimes added.

"It happens in football. You go through good spells and bad spells. We are certainly in a bad one at the minute and it's all about your character.

"We need to put in a good performance and get a victory to get us kick-started again."

Swansea's home form is a particular concern - they have won only once in seven games on their own patch - ahead of visits from Blackburn Rovers, on Wednesday, and Middlesbrough this weekend.

"It's got to turn somewhere," Grimes said. "We will be looking at these next two games as an opportunity to get going again."