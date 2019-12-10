Irish Cup: Holders Crusaders drawn at home to Dundela in fifth round

Jordan Owens and Philip Lowry were both on target for the Crues in May's Irish Cup final win

Holders Crusaders have been handed a home draw against Dundela in the fifth round of the Irish Cup.

Glenavon will entertain Coleraine in one of two all-Premiership ties, while Linfield are away to Queen's University.

The 2019 beaten finalists Ballinamallard United will play Dollingstown and there is a repeat of the 2015 final as Glentoran host Portadown.

The ties will be played on 4 January.

Institute are at home to Dungannon Swifts in the round's other encounter involving two top-flight teams, while 2018 beaten finalists Cliftonville are at home to junior side Hanover.

Niall Currie's Carrick Rangers are away to his former club Ards, of the Championship, in what will be a repeat of last season's promotion/relegation play-off final.

Tiernan Lynch's Larne travel to Belfast Celtic, Ballymena United host Crumlin Star and Warrenpoint Town, currently bottom of the top flight, are at home to the PSNI.

Ballyclare Comrades are at home to H&W Welders and Knockbreda entertain Dergview in to all-Championship encounters, while Banbridge Town, managed by former Linfield winger Stuart King, host East Belfast.