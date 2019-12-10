Daryl Murphy: Republic of Ireland striker admits testing positive for cocaine

Daryl Murphy moved to Bolton in September and has scored five goals in his last seven games

Bolton's Republic of Ireland striker Daryl Murphy has admitted testing positive for using cocaine.

Murphy, 36, took the drug on a night out and was banned from 6 October to 8 December last year while he was a Nottingham Forest player.

The FA does not name players who have failed tests for recreational drugs.

"I would like to stress that the taking of recreational drugs is something that I don't condone whatsoever," Murphy said in a statement.

"I served a suspension at the beginning of last season for making a bad decision while on a night out.

"This was an isolated incident which happened out of competition when we had no game. I immediately regretted it.

"I am not proud of what I did, but it's something I have put behind me as I want to concentrate on my football career."

Murphy won 32 caps for the Republic of Ireland between 2007 and 2017 and his previous clubs also include Sunderland, Celtic, Ipswich and Newcastle.