FC Halifax Town host fellow National League side Wrexham in the FA Trophy first round on Saturday.

The Shaymen were FA Trophy winners in 2016 while Wrexham won the competition in 2013

Dragons boss Dean Keates, who skippered the winning 2013 side, is likely to rotate his squad with one eye on the following week's league game at Sutton United.

Wrexham beat Halifax 1-0 at the Racecourse in August.