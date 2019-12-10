David Brooks: Bournemouth's Wales winger undergoes second ankle operation

David Brooks was nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year last season

David Brooks, Bournemouth's Wales international winger, has had a second ankle operation and will be out for a further three months.

His club say they are "cautiously optimistic" he will play again this season but are not setting a timescale.

Brooks was expected to be out for 12 weeks after surgery on ligament damage suffered in a friendly last July.

The 22-year-old has now undergone a further procedure at a private hospital in Doha, Qatar.

This followed specialist advice after the player was unable to return to training on schedule.

Brooks has missed all of the Premier League season so far and the second half of Wales' successful Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

His club are understood to be hopeful he may return in March. Wales' next fixture is a friendly against Austria at the end of that month.

The Warrington-born forward signed a new long-term deal at Bournemouth in March having made an £11.5m move from Sheffield United in July 2018, scoring seven goals in 33 appearances in his first season with the Cherries.

He has won 12 caps for Wales and scored his only international goal in the 2-1 defeat against Croatia in June 2019.