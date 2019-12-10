West Ham 1-3 Arsenal: Freddie Ljungberg working 'game-by-game' as Gunners boss

Freddie Ljungberg played for Arsenal between 1998 and 2007 and has now been in charge of them for three games

Interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg said he does not know how long he will be in charge for after his side beat West Ham for his first win as manager.

Ljungberg took over the Gunners after Unai Emery was sacked on 29 November.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped Arsenal recover from a goal down to beat West Ham 3-1 away on Monday.

"We are not near to where I want us to be. There are a lot of things to fix," said the 42-year-old Swede.

"I speak to [technical director] Edu. I don't have much of a staff. I have been told to work on a game-by-game basis.

"To win is a great feeling and it's a lot better to win than lose. This is a club I love. We have a lot to work on. The players have been under a lot of pressure but had the mental strength to win."

Arsenal went into the Premier League match at London Stadium without a win in nine games in all competitions - their worst run since 1977 - and in the bottom half of the table.

Ljungberg's side drew 2-2 at Norwich in his first game in charge and then were beaten 2-1 at home by Brighton on Thursday.

The Gunners fell behind to Angelo Ogbonna's deflected header and did not have a shot on target for the first hour before three goals in a nine-minute spell gave them the victory to move up to ninth.

Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea

"This is down to the players - the boys did amazing - and I'm just there to guide them," added Ljungberg.

"In the first half we were slow and lethargic, we didn't move or run, and that comes from low confidence but in the second half it was how we wanted to play.

"I hope this changes the mood and the players looked happy in the dressing room. It's been tough for them, they have been living under enormous pressure and you see it in their performances. We have a lot of things to work on but it feels nice.

"It is amazing what they did today. I just want to enjoy the day and then get to work tomorrow. We enjoy tonight and we continue working tomorrow. We have to work on our belief - that was the difference."