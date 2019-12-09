Ajax v Valencia
-
- From the section Champions League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|2
|10
|13
|2
|Real Madrid
|5
|2
|2
|1
|11
|7
|4
|8
|3
|Club Bruges
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|3
|4
|Galatasaray
|5
|0
|2
|3
|1
|9
|-8
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|5
|5
|0
|0
|21
|4
|17
|15
|2
|Tottenham
|5
|3
|1
|1
|17
|11
|6
|10
|3
|Red Star Belgrade
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|19
|-16
|3
|4
|Olympiakos
|5
|0
|1
|4
|7
|14
|-7
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Juventus
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|4
|6
|13
|2
|Atl Madrid
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|7
|3
|B Leverkusen
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|4
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|3
|4
|11
|2
|Inter Milan
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|7
|2
|7
|3
|B Dortmund
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|7
|4
|Slavia Prague
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|RB Leipzig
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|10
|2
|Zenit St Petersburg
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|6
|1
|7
|3
|Lyon
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|6
|1
|7
|4
|Benfica
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|4