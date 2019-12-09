Emerson Hyndman: Bournemouth midfielder to make Atlanta United move permanent

Emerson Hyndman made two appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth

Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman will make his loan move at Atlanta United permanent on 1 January.

The United States international, who first joined the Major League Soccer champions in July, has agreed a deal until the end of the 2022 season.

Hyndman, 23, made eight appearances for Bournemouth after joining from Fulham in June 2016.

"We're excited to bring back Emerson on a permanent deal," said Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra.

"He played an important role in our midfield after joining the team mid-season and will add competition and depth to our group as we prepare to play in various competitions in 2020."

Six of Hyndman's eight Cherries appearances came in cup competitions, while he also had loan spells in Scotland at Rangers and Hibernian.