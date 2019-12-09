Neil Lennon would love to keep Fraser Forster at Celtic beyond loan deal

Media playback is not supported on this device Celtic: Neil Lennon hails his side's League Cup win over Rangers

Neil Lennon would "love" to keep on-loan goalkeeper Fraser Forster at Celtic but admits there are hurdles to overcome before a deal can be struck.

Southampton's Forster, who joined the Saints from Celtic in 2014, saved an Alfredo Morelos penalty to foil Rangers as Neil Lennon's side retained the League Cup on Sunday.

The 31-year-old is on loan in Glasgow until the end of the season.

"He's one of the best goalkeepers around," said manager Lennon.

"But he's not our player and then there's affordability. We need to sit down with him and see what he wants to do. His performance came as no surprise to me because I've seen him do it many times before.

"You can see how happy he is to be here and I think he's gone on record saying he loves it here so we'll see."

Sunday's Hampden victory secured a 10th successive domestic trophy for Celtic, the past three of which have been on Lennon's watch.

The 48-year-old also oversaw the first three of the club's current run of eight league titles in a row in his first spell as boss and has now won the League Cup as both a player and a manager.

"Psychologically, it's a massive win for us, massive," he said.

"It's a big monkey off my back. It's been annoying me and eating away at me for a while. I've got all the trophies now as a manager and as a player. It was a very proud moment."

The Scottish champions' next assignment is a Europa League meeting with CFR Cluj in Romania on Thursday, with Dan Petrescu's side bidding to join Group E winners Celtic in the last 32.

And Lennon hinted at changes to his team including possible game time for striker Leigh Griffiths, who was absent from Sunday's match squad.

"Leigh will be involved," Lennon confirmed.