Rangers: What history tells us about Europa League decider

Europa League, Group G: Rangers v BSC Young Boys Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 12 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW & digital and online commentary on the BBC Sport website

Thirteen games have come down to this one moment for Rangers.

A Europa League campaign that began in the bright summer months can be extended further if Steven Gerrard's side can get the right result against BSC Young Boys at Ibrox on Thursday night.

The Glasgow side top group G with just a point needed to secure a last 32 spot, ensuring European football at Ibrox beyond Christmas for the first time in eight years.

However, this is not the first time Rangers have found themselves in this situation. Here, BBC Scotland takes a look back at the highs and lows of Rangers' last-day European deciders.

Rangers v CSKA Moscow - season 1992-93

The European Cup had been rebranded as the Champions League and 1992-93 turned out to be a memorable campaign for Rangers. Walter Smith's side beat Leeds United home and away to qualify for the group stage for the first time.

They were undefeated after five matches, including draws home and away against Marseille. On the evening of April 23 1993, Rangers knew a win against CSKA Moscow at Ibrox, coupled with defeat for Marseille away to Club Brugge, would get them through to the final. However, it wasn't to be. A frustrating night ensued with Ally McCoist missing a host of chances, while Trevor Steven hit the bar.

The game ended goalless and Rangers finished second in the group despite going unbeaten.

Ally McCoist spurns a chance against CSKA Moscow

Bayern Munich v Rangers - season 1999-00

Dick Advocaat replaced Walter Smith as Rangers manager in 1998 and was tasked with delivering success in Europe as well as domestically.

Rangers were drawn with eventual finalists Valencia and German giants Bayern Munich but after five matches retained a chance of qualifying. They needed just a point in Munich, but again Rangers endured a difficult night.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst hit the post, Michael Mols injured his knee and spent the rest of the season on the sidelines as Rangers fell to a Thomas Strunz penalty and dropped into the Uefa Cup.

Rangers v Monaco - season 2000-01

After narrowly failing in his first attempt in the Champions League, Advocaat's Rangers approached their final group match against Monaco with confidence the following year. Having won in France earlier in the competition, three points at Ibrox would get Advocaat's men through.

On a dramatic night they led twice before captain Lorenzo Amoruso gifted the Monegasques a second equaliser to send Rangers tumbling out of the Champions league.

Rangers v Auxerre - season 2004-05

Defeat in the Champions League qualifying stages condemned Rangers to a season in the Uefa Cup. They started well, winning both their opening matches.

However, defeat by AZ Alkmaar left the Ibrox side in need of a point in their final match at home against Auxerre. Again the occasion proved too much for them and two mistakes from Zurab Khizanishvili helped the French team to a 2-0 victory that put the visitors through and Rangers out.

Nacho Novo shows his frustration at crashing out of Europe

Rangers v Inter Milan - season 2005-06

The very next season and a familiar situation for Rangers and their fans. They hosted Inter Milan knowing a win would put them through to the Champions League last 16 for the first time.

Alex McLeish's side trailed as Brazilian superstar Adriano put Inter ahead after 30 minutes. But Rangers were level before half-time as Peter Lovenkrands struck. A nervy second-half followed, with no further goals.

Rangers claimed a point, and due to the other match in the group between Artmedia Bratislava and Porto finishing a draw, Rangers progressed to the next round.

Lovenkrands (right) celebrates firing Rangers through to the Champions League last 16

Rangers v Lyon - season 2007-08

A devastating evening for Rangers. Again a point was all that was required. They trailed 1-0 when Jean-Claude Darcheville blazed over from five yards with the Lyon net unguarded. Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, then a Lyon player, punished that miss with a double in the closing minutes as Rangers imploded.

Darcheville capped his evening by getting sent off. Rangers finished third in their group and dropped into the Uefa Cup, where they enjoyed a memorable run to the final.

Every cloud and all that...