Cardiff City: Boss Neil Harris eyes new full-backs in January

Neil Harris succeeded Neil Warnock as Cardiff City manager in November 2019

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has revealed he will be looking to strengthen his defence in the January transfer window.

Harris has overseen a four-game unbeaten run since succeeding Neil Warnock and has said he wants to cut overall squad numbers next month.

But ahead of Wednesday's Championship trip to Brentford he also revealed part of his wish list.

"I think we have to look at the full-back areas," said Harris.

Lee Peltier has been the regular right-back with Joe Bennett on the other flank for the Bluebirds.

Wales international Jazz Richards may also be in the mix having returned from injury to feature on the bench for the first time this season in Saturday's 3-2 win over Barnsley.

Harris said: "I have spoken highly of Jazz as well. My teams in the past have played against Jazz as a right back and a left back, so I have seen him in both positions.

"When you have someone who can cover both positions that really is ideal.

"However, we have to be mindful of Jazz's injury record in the last two seasons and Jazz has to prove himself day in, day out that he can train and play at a continuous standard to be considered regularly for a starting position.

"So full-back areas, left back probably in particular, is an area we will have one eye on definitely for January."

Former Cardiff boss Warnock has said he left Harris a squad capable of making the two automatic promotion places.

Harris agrees he inherited a "good squad" but as for making the automatic spots, he said: "That is a challenge when you look at Leeds and West Brom, how good they are and when you look at Fulham behind them and teams that have been more consistent than us over the season.

"I think we have had a good four games with 10 points. We are really proud of that and really pleased with the impact so far, but the next four to six games are really going to challenge us.

"Neil obviously has faith in the squad he has built. I see the players every day now, they are good players.

"It's finding that consistency for them, obviously that shift in mentality from when I took over the team that wasn't winning, got them back winning.

"But consistently winning isn't done just over a four-game period, it's done over eight, 10, 12 games."