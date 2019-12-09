Euro 2020: Wales to host Austria in March warm-up

Wales have qualified for a major finals tournament for only the third time

Wales will host a friendly against Austria on Friday, 27 March 2020.

The match will be part of Ryan Giggs' preparations for June's Euro 2020 finals when they face Switzerland, Turkey and Italy in Group A.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) is yet to announce the venue for the game which the Austrian FA says will kick off at 19:45 GMT.

Austria have also qualified for next summer's finals which will be hosted across Europe.

The Austrians will be in a group with Ukraine, Netherlands and a country to be decided after Nations League qualifiers in March.

Wales qualified automatically for next summer's tournament when two goals from Aaron Ramsey set up a 2-0 win over Hungary in November to finish runners-up to Croatia in group E.

Austria finished second behind Poland in Group G.

Wales last hosted Austria in Cardiff during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers campaign, when Ben Woodburn's solo strike delivered a 1-0 victory for Chris Coleman's side.

Under Coleman, Wales reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016, the only previous occasion they have qualified for Europe's major summer showcase.