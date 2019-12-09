Bobby Duncan: Ex-Liverpool striker's agent Saif Rubie banned by FA for 'improper' Twitter use

Former Liverpool striker Bobby Duncan was sold to Fiorentina in September

The agent of former Liverpool striker Bobby Duncan has been banned for six weeks by the Football Association for "improper" comments on Twitter.

In a tweet in August, Saif Rubie accused Liverpool of "mentally bullying and destroying the life" of Duncan, 18, who joined Fiorentina in September.

He also said Duncan was being kept by Liverpool against his will but the club described the allegations as unfounded.

Rubie was also ordered to complete an education programme and fined £10,000.

Duncan joined Liverpool from Manchester City in 2018 and scored 32 goals in all competitions for the club's under-18 side last season.

The England Under-19 international, who is also ex-Liverpool captain and current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard's cousin, was sold to Fiorentina for £1.8m.