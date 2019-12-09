Truro City 'absolutely magnificent' in 5-1 victory over Walton Casuals

From the section

Tyler Harvey re-joined Truro City in September from Bath City

Truro City boss Paul Wotton hailed his side after a 5-1 win over Walton Casuals kept them top of the Southern Premier League South.

Tyler Harvey scored twice in the first 20 minutes before Alex Battle made it 3-0 just before half-time.

Ex-Torquay striker Rene Howe pulled one back before Niall Thompson hit the fourth and Harvey completed his hat-trick two minutes from time.

"I thought the first half was absolutely magnificent," Wotton said.

"It's probably as good as we've been all season.

"Some of the football we played on a tough pitch I thought was outstanding," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.