Guernsey FC: Goalless draw 'a compliment' as Hythe Town 'park the bus'

Guernsey FC are unbeaten in their last five matches

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says his side will have to get used defensive tactics by opposition teams after their 0-0 draw with Hythe Town.

Charlton Gauvain saw visiting goalkeeper Will Godmon save his 30th-minute penalty in a game of few chances

The result meant the Green Lions stayed seventh in the Isthmian League's South East division, eight points behind leaders Hastings United.

"We're not used to teams parking the bus against us," Vance said.

"We're going to have to get used to it because you have to look at that as a massive compliment and recognise they respect the ability you have as a team and individuals."

The draw came after an impressive 3-1 win at Ashford United last Tuesday, a result which followed draws with Hastings and second-placed Cray Valley.

"The final whistle goes, they cheer like anything, they've got themselves a point away from home," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"There aren't many teams I can remember in the past two years, three years, four years, that have come here and tried to get a 0-0 draw.

"We have to take the compliment and the positives out of that as ultimately that's where we are now. No-one would have done that last year, they would have gone for us."