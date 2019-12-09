Jersey Bulls beat second-placed Tooting Bec 1-0 despite squad of 12

Jersey Bulls have scored 69 and conceded just five goals in 18 league games this season

Jersey Bulls had one of their toughest tests of the season as a depleted squad beat second-placed Tooting Bec 1-0 in Combined Counties League Division One.

The islanders maintained their perfect start to the season and are now 21 points clear at the top of the table.

Their 18th successive league win came despite just having a squad of 12.

Ruben Mendes' deft finish after an hour from Harry Curtis' pass was the difference - Curtis replaced Jules Gabbiadini who was hurt in the warm-up.

"We had a strung-out squad with only 12 players, with Jules Gabbiadini picking up an injury in the warm-up, but we dug in and earned that win," assistant manager Kevan Nelson told BBC Jersey.

The 1-0 win was the closest result Jersey have had this season, and was the Bulls 20th win in 20 matches in all competitions, meaning that they are still yet to drop any points since forming this summer.

"These matches are where leagues are won, not the high-scoring matches," Nelson added.

"We will enjoy the winning run as long as it goes, and as I said, these games where you win 1-0 are the crucial wins."