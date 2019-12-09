Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Everton, West Ham, Moyes, Mohamed, Zamalek, Jullien, Forster, Tavernier

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are in talks to sign 22-year-old Egypt striker Mostafa Mohamed, one of the highest-rated young strikers in African football, from Zamalek, according to former international Haytham Farouk, who is now a TV pundit in his homeland. (Daily Record)

Former Everton manager David Moyes and Shanghai SIPG boss Vitor Pereira lead the Premier League club's list of possible replacements for Marco Silva, while Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim is also of interest. (Mirror)

David Moyes and Chris Hughton are being considered for the manager's job at West Ham United if Manuel Pellegrini is sacked. (Express)

Celtic'sRyan Christie hilariously pranked fellow midfielder Scott Brown during their dressing-room celebration after beating Rangers 1-0 in the Scottish League Cup final - by twerking on his captain's head. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic captain Scott Brown admitted he had "lost" his Leaue Cup winners' medal seconds after picking up the prize at Hampden Park on Sunday. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon sparked joyous celebrations in the dressing-room after their League Cup victory over Rangers at Hampden when he told his players they would have a day off on Monday. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic supporting rocker Rod Stewart, speaking just before Sunday's League Cup final win over Rangers, said manager Neil Lennon was creating "something special" by "playing sweet football" and not "that tippy-tappy around the back four like it used to be, going backwards and forwards, backwards and forwards, across the back three or four" under predecessor Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Record)

Centre-half Christopher Jullien, who scored Celtic's winning goal in Sunday's League Cup final, says the win over Rangers was better than winning the World Cup. (The National)

Celtic centre-half Kristoffer Ajer believes team-mate Fraser Forster's performance in the League Cup final was the best he has ever seen from a goalkeeper. (Daily Record)

Relieved winger James Forrest savoured his 10th domestic medal in a row and said Celtic's League Cup final triumph was even sweeter because they have never played worse in a showpiece and still won. (The National)

Rangers captain James Tavernier insists his side's time will come after they were left defeated and demoralised at the end of a heart-breaking League Cup final. (The Herald)

Midfielder Scott Arfield insists Rangers will not allow their League Cup final heartache to derail their Europa League ambitions after the agonising defeat by Celtic. (The Herald)