Motherwell: David Turnbull looks to his future

David Turnbull, right, says his time will come at Motherwell

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull says he is setting "no targets" as he battles back from a knee operation.

The 20-year-old was poised for a £3.25m switch to Celtic in the summer before the deal collapsed due to an issue raised in his medical, prompting preventative surgery.

Voted Young Player of the Year last season, Turnbull's last game for the Fir Park side was 18 May.

"It's been a long four or five months," Turnbull told the club.

"I was on crutches for six to eight weeks and then after that I was at the gym building strength to get my leg back the way it was.

"You don't know how long it will be or what else will happen, it's just good to be off the crutches. It's been all positive.

"It's good seeing the boys every day, they keep my spirits up. I've been to most games home and away but sometimes it's tough wishing you were out there, but I know my time will come."