Everton investigating reports of alleged homophobic chanting in Chelsea game

Everton won their first game under interim boss Duncan Ferguson on Saturday

Everton are investigating claims of homophobic chanting during Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea.

The abuse is alleged to have been directed at Chelsea fans during the Toffees' 3-1 win at Goodison.

Everton have issued a statement confirming they are working with Merseyside Police and equality group Kick It Out on the matter.

"Homophobia has no place within our stadium, our club, our community or our game," Everton said.

"The club strongly condemns such behaviour and is carrying out a thorough investigation which will include liaison with Merseyside Police."

It comes a week after an incident of alleged homophobic chanting by West Ham fans at Chelsea was reported to police.