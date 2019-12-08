Rangers 0-1 Celtic: How Celtic became history makers

Back in August 2016, Andy Murray won Olympic tennis gold, jockey Frankie Dettori rode his 3000th British winner, and Paul Pogba was the most expensive football player in the world.

Also that month, the-then Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers began a run of trophy wins that still stands 40 months later.

On Sunday 10-man Celtic survived a Rangers onslaught - including a missed penalty - to clinch their fourth Scottish League Cup in a row and a 10th consecutive domestic trophy.

From Rodgers to Neil Lennon, Tom Rogic to Christopher Jullien, Jock Stein to Jock Wallace, BBC Scotland takes a look at the stats behind Celtic's record-breaking run.

Celtic's perfect 10

Celtic are chasing the fabled 10 league titles in a row, but they have already won that number of consecutive domestic trophies.

The first was clinched on 27 November 2016 when Tom Rogic, James Forrest and Moussa Dembele all netted in a 3-0 win over Aberdeen in the League Cup final.

Three years and 11 days later they have won the trophy for the fourth time in a row, with Motherwell, Aberdeen again and now Rangers put to the sword in the respective finals.

Along the way they have claimed three of their current eight consecutive league titles, while wins over Aberdeen, Motherwell and Hearts in the Scottish Cup finals complete the collection.

Celtic's record since their run of 10 domestic trophy wins began

Being up for the Cups

The last time Celtic lost a domestic cup game was on penalties to Mark Warburton's Rangers in the 2016 Scottish Cup semi-final towards the end of Norwegian Ronny Deila's spell as boss.

Rodgers arrived in the summer of that year, and in his first cup tie on 10 August 2016 Rogic scored the opening goal as they beat Motherwell 5-0 at Celtic Park to start their League Cup campaign that season. Since then they have won another 30 games without tasting defeat.

Aberdeen and Rangers have been their biggest victims in that run - both losing to Celtic four times each. Motherwell, Hibernian and Partick Thistle - the latter of which host Celtic in the Scottish Cup next month - have all lost three times each.

Celtic beat Motherwell 5-0 in August 2016 to begin a run of 31 domestic cup wins

The key cogs in Celtic juggernaut

Midfielder Callum McGregor has appeared the most times for Celtic in their current run of success, making 129 league and cup appearances.

The Scotland international has also helped himself to 23 goals in that time, including one in the 2018 Scottish Cup final against Motherwell.

Captain Scott Brown is not far behind him in terms of appearances - playing 125 times, and lifting all 10 trophies.

How that run stacks up with their rivals

Of the three main domestic honours - the league championship, League Cup and Scottish Cup - Celtic have now won 108.

That closes the gap on bitter rivals Rangers, who have 113 in comparison.

Sunday's win lifts them to 19 League Cups, eight behind Rangers, but they are the record holders in the Scottish Cup with 39 wins.

One more treble would mean they have achieved that feat the same number of times as Rangers' seven.

Lennon equals Stein

Until Sunday Jock Stein was the first and only man to have lifted all three trophies as a player and manager at the same club.

Now Lennon joins him on the podium having first clinched all three as a player as Celtic won a domestic treble in 2000-01, and having now added the League Cup to previous league and Scottish Cup triumphs as manager.

In total, the Northern Irishman has won 19 trophies as a player and manager with Celtic.

Eight of those are as boss in two separate spells, which puts him above his one-time manager Martin O'Neill, and his predecessor Brendan Rodgers, and makes him the third most successful Celtic manager in history in terms of trophy wins behind Willie Maley (30) and Jock Stein (25).

It also makes him joint-eighth overall in Scottish football managerial history, sharing that honour with former Rangers boss Jock Wallace.