Newcastle: Steve Bruce will 'kick himself' if Allan Saint-Maximin injury serious

Saint-Maximin came off in the sixth minute of stoppage time with Newcastle having used all their subs

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said he would "kick himself" if winger Allan Saint-Maximin picked up a serious injury in their victory over Southampton on Sunday.

The Frenchman left the pitch in the sixth minute of stoppage time at St James' Park after appearing to sustain a hamstring problem.

He was later seen leaving the ground on crutches by reporters.

"We don't know how serious it is," said Bruce after the game.

"I will kick myself if he is out for a long time. The way he pulled up - let's hope it's not too serious. He is that maverick free spirit we have to manage. He wanted to play, to be fair to him."

Newcastle signed the Frenchman from Nice for £16.5m this summer and he has started nine of their 16 Premier League games, scoring and assisting once.

Saint-Maximin missed games against Norwich and Watford in August through injury, as well as the defeat by Liverpool in September.