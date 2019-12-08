Benik Afobe: Stoke striker thanks fans and clubs following death of daughter

Benik Afobe has previously had spells with Wolves and Bournemouth

Stoke City striker Benik Afobe has thanked football fans and clubs for their support following the death of his two-year-old daughter Amora.

She passed away on 29 November after complications from a severe infection.

In a statement on Instagram, Afobe said: "The support we have received is something we will never forget and it means the world to us.

"You've all given us hope and showed the world can come together at times like this and we can all be one."

Afobe is on a season-long loan at fellow Championship side Bristol City but is likely to miss the rest of the campaign after suffering a knee injury in September.

In the immediate aftermath of Amora's death, a number of clubs posted messages on social media, while players including Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings, Wolves' Matt Doherty and Leicester midfielder James Maddison made public gestures of support.

Afobe, 26, added: "I wish I could reply to every person that has messaged me.

"Thank you to every football club for posting a message and the world for being there for us."