Rangers: Steven Gerrard says talk of new deal 'not important'

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says his future is not important ahead of the Scottish League Cup final

Steven Gerrard refused to comment on reports he is set to sign a new Rangers contract ahead of the Scottish League Cup final.

The former Liverpool captain said "it's not important right now" when asked whether he will pen a new deal on the back of media reports on Friday.

The 39-year-old agreed a four-year deal in summer 2018.

"All our attention is on the next 90 minutes and beyond. If needed I'll speak to you," Gerrard told BT Sport.