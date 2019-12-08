Women's FA Cup second round: Sunderland beat Middlesbrough 4-3

Sunderland reached the Women's FA Cup semi-final in 2016 but lost 7-0 to Arsenal

Former Women's Super League side Sunderland reached the FA Women's Cup third round with a thrilling 4-3 win over neighbours Middlesbrough.

Sunderland, who made the 2016 semi-final and the last eight the following two years, will next visit Fylde after edging the all-Northern Premier tie.

Huddersfield won 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Stoke, while Burnley beat Hull 2-1 in another third-tier battle.

Chorley, the lowest ranked side left, lost 2-1 after extra time to Brighouse.

That honour now belongs to Actonians, whose third-round game at Billericay added to Brighouse's tie at home to Barnsley means at least two fourth-tier sides will reach round four.

Elsewhere, three third-tier sides dispatched fourth-tier outfits as Portsmouth thrashed Leyton Orient 6-1, West Bromwich Albion beat Lincoln City 2-0 and Loughborough Foxes won 4-0 at Chester-le-Street.

The winners of Sunday's seven ties join the 11 teams who qualified last weekend in the third round on 5 January, with Women's Super League and Championship clubs entering the fray in round four.

Second-round results

Burnley 2-1 Hull City

Stoke 1-1 Huddersfield Town (3-4 pens)

Sunderland 4-3 Middlesbrough

West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Lincoln City

Chester-le-Street Town 0-4 Loughborough Foxes

Chorley 1-2 Brighouse Town (AET)

Portsmouth 6-1 Leyton Orient

Third-round draw

Northern section:

Fylde v Sunderland

Burnley v Nottingham Forest

Loughborough Foxes v Huddersfield Town

Brighouse Town v Barnsley

Southern section:

Ipswich Town v Portsmouth

Watford v Plymouth Argyle

Cardiff City v Southampton FC Women

Southampton Women's FC v West Bromwich Albion

Billericay Town v Actonians

