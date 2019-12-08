Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, League Cup final, Hearts, Hibs, John McGinn

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

In-form Ryan Christie, under contract until 2022, has revealed he hopes to commit his long-term future to Celtic. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Alfredo Morelos will be provoked in today's League Cup final and tells the striker to ignore Celtic's wind-ups. (Sun)

"You've got to take the referee out of it," Neil Lennon wants Celtic to dominate Rangers at Hampden so nothing Willie Collum does can derail their bid for a 10th successive trophy. (Sunday Mail)

"My words are short because all the prep is done before then," reveals Celtic boss Neil Lennon, who says the team talk before his 15th final as player and a boss will lasts just 60 seconds. (Sun)

Rangers defender Connor Goldson insists the League Cup final is the opportunity he's been waiting for his whole career. (Sun)

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte is vowing to lift the lid on top-flight match fixing in a pitch for a forthcoming book on his disastrous reign at Ibrox. (Sun)

Rangers sources confirm that a Serie A club has shown interest in midfielder Glen Kamara after manager Steven Gerrard poured cold water on reports of Juventus tracking the 24-year-old. (Mail on Sunday, print edition).

Yesterday's statement from Hearts announcing the arrival of new manager Daniel Stendel takes a thinly-veiled dig at Hibs, pointing out that the German's former Barnsley side won promotion ahead of Jack Ross when the Easter Road boss was at Sunderland. (Sunday Mail)

Hibs boss Jack Ross indicates that he is unlikely to sign French midfielder Reginald Mbu Alidor, who has been on trial this week. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn insists the low regard for Scottish football in England is driving him on to be an even bigger star south of the border. (Sunday Mail)