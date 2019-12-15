The FA Women's Super League
Reading Women14:00Tottenham Women
Venue: Adams Park

Women's Super League: Reading v Tottenham Hotspur

Match report to follow.

Sunday 15th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108112642225
2Man City Women108022031724
3Chelsea Women87102041622
4Everton Women9513128416
5Man Utd Women9504167915
6Tottenham Women9414811-313
7Reading Women83231216-411
8West Ham Women93151219-710
9B'ham City Women8215515-107
10Brighton Women10136718-116
11Bristol City Women9036630-243
12Liverpool Women9027211-92
