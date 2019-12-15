Women's Super League: Reading v Tottenham Hotspur
-
- From the section Women's Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|10
|8
|1
|1
|26
|4
|22
|25
|2
|Man City Women
|10
|8
|0
|2
|20
|3
|17
|24
|3
|Chelsea Women
|8
|7
|1
|0
|20
|4
|16
|22
|4
|Everton Women
|9
|5
|1
|3
|12
|8
|4
|16
|5
|Man Utd Women
|9
|5
|0
|4
|16
|7
|9
|15
|6
|Tottenham Women
|9
|4
|1
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|13
|7
|Reading Women
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12
|16
|-4
|11
|8
|West Ham Women
|9
|3
|1
|5
|12
|19
|-7
|10
|9
|B'ham City Women
|8
|2
|1
|5
|5
|15
|-10
|7
|10
|Brighton Women
|10
|1
|3
|6
|7
|18
|-11
|6
|11
|Bristol City Women
|9
|0
|3
|6
|6
|30
|-24
|3
|12
|Liverpool Women
|9
|0
|2
|7
|2
|11
|-9
|2