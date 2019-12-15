Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sophie Harris.
Women's Super League: Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 11Beckie
- 4Bonner
- 6Houghton
- 5Campbell
- 24Walsh
- 19Weir
- 8Scott
- 15Hemp
- 18White
- 10Stanway
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 7Coombs
- 9Bremer
- 17Lee
- 25Wullaert
- 34Benameur
- 35Veiga Santiago Fidalgo
Brighton Women
- 13Harris
- 12Lundorf Skovsen
- 14Kerkdijk
- 20Williams
- 3Gibbons
- 15Green
- 4Bowman
- 7Whelan
- 19Simpkins
- 9Umotong
- 27Le Garrec
Substitutes
- 1Walsh
- 8Barton
- 10Natkiel
- 11Nildén
- 17Connolly
- 21Le Tissier
Live Text
Attempt saved. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp following a set piece situation.
Back pass by Matilde Lundorf Skovsen (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
(Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.