The FA Women's Super League
Man City Women1Brighton Women0

Women's Super League: Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Line-ups

Man City Women

  • 26Roebuck
  • 11Beckie
  • 4Bonner
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Campbell
  • 24Walsh
  • 19Weir
  • 8Scott
  • 15Hemp
  • 18White
  • 10Stanway

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 7Coombs
  • 9Bremer
  • 17Lee
  • 25Wullaert
  • 34Benameur
  • 35Veiga Santiago Fidalgo

Brighton Women

  • 13Harris
  • 12Lundorf Skovsen
  • 14Kerkdijk
  • 20Williams
  • 3Gibbons
  • 15Green
  • 4Bowman
  • 7Whelan
  • 19Simpkins
  • 9Umotong
  • 27Le Garrec

Substitutes

  • 1Walsh
  • 8Barton
  • 10Natkiel
  • 11Nildén
  • 17Connolly
  • 21Le Tissier

Live Text

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sophie Harris.

Attempt saved. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp following a set piece situation.

Back pass by Matilde Lundorf Skovsen (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

(Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Sunday 15th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108112642225
2Man City Women108022031724
3Chelsea Women87102041622
4Everton Women9513128416
5Man Utd Women9504167915
6Tottenham Women9414811-313
7Reading Women83231216-411
8West Ham Women93151219-710
9B'ham City Women8215515-107
10Brighton Women10136718-116
11Bristol City Women9036630-243
12Liverpool Women9027211-92
View full The FA Women's Super League table

