Man City v Man Utd: Objects thrown at United midfielder Fred in derby

Fred was about to take a Manchester United corner when the incident happened
Manchester United midfielder Fred appeared to be hit by a object thrown from the Manchester City section during Saturday's derby at Etihad Stadium.

With United leading 2-0, a number of objects were thrown by supporters in the home end when Fred went to take a corner in the 67th minute.

The Brazilian player moved away from the corner flag before going back to take the set-piece.

City midfielder Fernandinho urged the fans in that corner to calm down.

Play resumed a few moments later once referee Anthony Taylor picked up a number of objects in that area of the pitch.

